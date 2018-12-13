Lady Badgers humbled in tourney, lose all three

By James Tilson

12-13-2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Snow College women’s basketball team’s road trip to Colorado came up empty, as the Badgers lost three in a row at the Air Force Prep Tournament last weekend.

The Badgers played three games in three days, versus Midland College on Thursday, losing 41-56, against Colorado Springs Ballers on Friday, losing 56-62, and Casper College on Saturday, the closest game of them all, losing 48-49.

“All the games were close, even the Midlands game was close after the first quarter,” said Head Coach Mike Russell. “As a team we have not been playing well on either end and we have had slow starts. Against good teams, that’s hard to bounce back from. Offensively, we are getting good looks but just haven’t been able to convert. Defensively, we are having too many breakdowns.”

Megan Carr continues to lead the way for the Badgers, with 11.0 points per game, and 5.8 rebounds per game. Even with the three losses, the Badgers are still 8-4 for the year, and are looking to rebound this coming weekend.

“Casper was a tough opponent as always, but the girls responded well from a disappointing loss the previous night,” he said. “They played a solid first half, and despite getting down, found a way to battle back and have a chance to win at the end. The ball didn’t bounce our way, but everyone was proud of the grit the girls showed.”

This week, the Badgers travel to Arizona, to take on Mesa Community College on Friday, and Glendale Community College on Saturday. Coach Russell thinks the travel schedule now will pay dividends when conference play comes around in January.

“We feel we have a team that can compete for a conference championship, despite being in a little bit of a funk right now,” he said. “We have extremely bright players and we have confidence in their abilities.”