Lady Hawks get first win of season over Rams, 49-27

By James Tilson

12-13-2018

PAROWAN—The North Sanpete High School girls’ basketball team came through with their first win of the season last Friday by defeating the Parowan Rams, 49-27.

After last season, where the Hawks struggled to put any offense together, the team this season has been slowly building offensive efficiency. For several games, the Hawks have been losing, but only narrowly, such as the close game they played against Juab on Tuesday Dec. 4.

The Hawks lost to the Wasps 24-29, and it took a late rally by the Wasps to pull off the come-back.

On Friday, the Hawks did not leave any doubt, as they manufactured an offensive explosion, nearly doubling the Rams score and winning by a 49-27 mark.

Linzy Flinders, a senior forward, has become the leading scorer and rebounder for the Hawks, with 14.5 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game. Senior Tiffany Peckham has handled the ball for the Hawks, with 4.0 assists per game.

This week, the Hawks traveled to Millard on Tuesday, after time of press. After that, the Hawks will buckle down for the rest of the holiday break, before starting their region schedule in January.