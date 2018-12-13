Hawks lose close game, then come through with tight win

By James Tilson

12-13-2018

SALINA—The North Sanpete High School boys’ basketball team went 1-1 on the week, securing a tight win on Friday to go to 2-3 on the year.

The Hawks traveled to Millard High on Wednesday to lose in a squeaker, 54-55. And then on Friday, the Hawks traveled to North Sevier, where the ball bounced their way for a 56-54 victory.

“With being a new team, we are still figuring out end of game situations,” said Head Coach Cris Hoopes. “We will need to have more discipline to finish games.”

Jamal Mayoul led the Hawks in scoring against Millard with 19 points. “On Wednesday, Jamal played very well. He scored well around the basket and rebounded very well,” Coach Hoopes said.

Friday saw the emergence of a couple of sophomores, Dallan Steadman and Trevin Morley, both of whom played crucial minutes. “Morley made the two game clinching free throws, and helped us get the win late,” he said.

With the win on Friday, North Sanpete improved to 2-3 on the year. The Hawks are working a young team into mid-season shape.

This week, the Hawks travel to Duchesne on Wednesday night, and then host the Juab Wasps on Friday night. Tip-off on Friday starts at 7 p.m.