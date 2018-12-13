Two wins leave Bulldogs undefeated

By Benjamin Thornberg

12-13-2018

GUNNISON—The Gunnison boys basketball team defeated Waterford and American Preparatory Academy of West Valley last week, leaving the Bulldogs undefeated so far this season.

The Bulldogs racked up healthy leads in both games. They defeated Waterford last Thursday, Dec. 6, 71-48. Then on Friday, Dec. 7, the Bulldogs won against APA, 66-46.

“Up to this point we have had an enjoyable and favorable preseason schedule,” said Coach Ben Hill. “Our schedule will quickly stiffen as we face Manti and Kanab this week.”

Against Waterford, Gunnison outscored its opponents in each quarter.

The game with APA went equally as well for the Bulldogs. During the second quarter, the Eagles made impressive progress, which continued into the third quarter and left them behind the Bulldogs by just 12 points. But Gunnison came back in the final minutes with a string of shots from behind the arc to rack up the 20-point win.

Parx Bartholomew scored 26 points in the Waterford game, four of which were behind the arc. Keizel Janzen scored 15 points and Jackson Hill scored 14 points.

In the game against the Eagles, Bartholomew scored the game-high 31 points, 18 of which were three-pointers. Most of the points were made in the first and last quarters, giving the Bulldogs a lead in the beginning and end.

“Our lone senior, Parx Bartholomew, has been a great leader for us,” Hill said. “Fortunately, we have shot very well from three-point range so far this season.”

Gunnison’s upcoming games are all at home. They played Manti on Tuesday and Altamont on Wednesday. Both games were after press time. They will finish this week against Kanab Friday at 7 p.m.