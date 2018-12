Gunnison Valley Hospital Births 12-13-2018

Kyson Scott Hintze was born to Bryan and Camille Hintze of Manti on Nov. 27, 2018. He weighed 9 pounds 5ounces.

Frankie Ryan Feigh was born to Kyle and Alex Feigh of Gunnison on Dec. 1, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.