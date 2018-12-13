Greening~Gonzales

Ms. Crystal Bailey and Mr. and Mrs. Scott Greening are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter, Haley Ann Greening to Nicholas Dean Gonzales, son of Wendi Gonzales and the late Gregory Christensen on Friday, Dec. 24, 2018.

Haley graduated from Manti High School in 2015, and currently works at Top Stop in Manti.

Nick also graduated from Manti High School in 2013 and is currently working for Parry Siding in Ephraim.

Please join the couple for a ceremony in celebration at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Sterling Town Hall, 74 N. 100 West.

If you did not receive an invitation, please consider it an unintentional oversight, and come join us as two become one. The couple will make their home in Manti.