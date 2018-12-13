Lorene Larson Willardson

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Lorene Larson Willardson, 85, passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2018, in Gunnison, surrounded by loving family.

She was born to Lu Terry and Edna Tuttle Larson in Ephraim, on June 13, 1933.

In her younger years Lorene was an active contributor on the family farm and in her community where she worked as a lifeguard and was crowned Cowboy Sweetheart. She graduated from Snow High, Snow College.

Throughout her life Lorene was productive and not afraid of hard work. She worked at the turkey plant in Salina, the sewing plant in Manti and Gunnison, D&D Buick in Gunnison, and then tirelessly built alongside her husband their family owned business; Dee’s Body and Fender, that she still managed up to only a few years ago.

Lorene was best known for her welcoming spirit and passion in serving others. No matter if she knew you or not, you were always welcomed into her home and would be treated like family. She was a talented cook and could whip up a meal in no time; rarely would anyone leave her home without first enjoying a hot delicious meal, good company, and a humorous story or two. She would always give you her best, and would say; “I’m fine” in spite of the long hours she had just worked or not feeling well.

She simply “loved” and we will truly miss her, her laughter, her hugs, and hearing her say, “love you, dear.”

Survived by her children: Rodney (Tammy) Willardson, Centerfield; Roger (Candice) Willardson, Mayfield; Teresa (Doug) Frandsen, San Antonio, Texas; Lynda (Terrel) Edwards, Sterling; Lynn (Sharalee) Willardson, Ephraim; Delene (Mark) Coates, Gunnison; brother, Ray Terry (Nadine) Larson, Ephraim; 27 grandchildren and 67½ great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Dee Gilbert Willardson; parents; sisters: Vonda Lee Larson and Margaret LaRue Larson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at noon in the Gunnison Stake Center, 80 W Center. Viewings will be held Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10–11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Gunnison Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.