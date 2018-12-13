George John White

George John White, age 78, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 4, 2018 in Gunnison, Utah.

George was born July 18, 1940 in Roxbury, New Hampshire to Alpheus Cummings White and May Elizabeth Nourse White. He graduated from Keene High School in 1958. He married Norlan Irene Broyles in Burbank, California on April 8, 1960. She later passed.

George was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Vietnam War and various locations throughout the U.S. including California, Okinawa, New York and Hawaii. George worked as an aircraft safety equipment mechanic while he served.

He worked as a truck driver but enjoyed many other activities. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to Palisades Golf Course, often teeing off at sunrise with his buddies. George also participated in re-enactments of mountain men rendezvous during the late 1980’s to 1990’s. He could be seen parading around in his mountain man attire during the July 24th parades in Mayfield.

One of George’s greatest joys was playing Santa Claus, and he fit the part perfectly. For several years he could be found at various Christmas parties on Christmas Eve in Mayfield.

Later in life, George became a permanent fixture at the well-known cafe-store Lishey Lou’s in Mayfield. It was one of his greatest joys and he felt very fulfilled doing his part by helping out, running the register, and greeting customers.

George is survived by his daughters: Paige (Mark) Ishii of Orem; Georgia (Kevin) Kiggins of Orem; his granddaughters: Madison Ishii of Ogden; Sienna Ishii of Orem; Lose Vai Fo Ou of Orem; Ana Vai Fo Ou of Orem; Natasha Lynn White of Bloomfield, New Mexico; his grandsons: Miles Keith Cole of Mayfield; Kendrick Kiggins of Orem; Zachary Kiggins of Orem; Clayton Jonathon White of Bloomfield, New Mexico; and Chauncey Alpheus George White of Bloomfield, New Mexico.

George was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alpheus Cummings and May Elizabeth Nourse White; his wife Norlan Irene Broyles White, and his son Jonathan William Chauncey White.

A celebration in the honor of George’s life will be held at from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 in the Mayfield Community Center, 52 North Main, Mayfield. Military honors will be provided by the Utah Honor Guard and the Centerfield American Legion Post #105 at 1:30 p.m.

Services are under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Homes of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

Online guestbook at www.springerturner.com.