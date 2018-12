Marion Snedecor celebrates her 100th birthday Dec. 7

Marion G. Snedecor was born Martin Edith Godwin on Dec. 7, 1918 in New York City.

She celebrated her 100th birthday Dec. 7 surrounded by her Utah family. She has a daughter, Caryl Ann Greulich in New Jersey, son, Charles E. Snedecor in Sanpete and son W. Douglas Snedecor in New York. She has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

SHe resides at the Golden Skyline Assisted Living Center in Ephraim.