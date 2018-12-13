Candlight tour will benefit community center

SPRING CITY—What sponsors describe as a “new tradition,” a candlelight tour of pioneer homes in Spring City, is scheduled Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

Participants in the tour will see charming restored homes decked out for the holidays and have a chance to enjoy live music, hot cider and wagon rides, according to Alison Anderson, president of the Friends of Historic Spring City, which is putting on the event.

Besides the food, music and touring, visitors can purchase paintings by Spring City artists. “We’re calling this the Christmas Miniature Collection,” Anderson says. “These are very small, original paintings, perfect for gifts to your most special friends and loved ones, created by Spring City artists only at Christmastime and specially priced.”

Five homes are on the tour:

Jacob Johnson home, 390 S. 100 West, now owned by Alison and Chris Anderson.

Charles Crawforth farmhouse, 2 miles south of Spring City on Crawford Lane, now owned by J. Scott Anderson. (Note accompanying feature article.)

Andrew Johnson house, 90 S. 100 West, now owned by Donna and Paul Penrod.

Iver Peterson granary, 309 N. Main St., now owned by David Rosier.

Springfarm House, 50 E. Center St., now owned by Marta and Steve Sloan.

The art sale, music and refreshments will be located at the Spring City Community Center (old school), 45 S. 100 East.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the community center or any of the homes. Please have either a check or correct change. Proceeds go to fund the community center.