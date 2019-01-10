Lady Bulldogs finish year with win, but lose first game of new year

By Benjamin Thornberg

01-10-2019

GUNNISON—The Gunnison girls’ basketball team drubbed Escalante, 71-41, on Dec. 28, but suffered a loss against Enterprise, 46-34, on Jan. 3.

The Lady Bulldogs have had a great start to their season; they won their first five games and put themselves in a high position in the region. December provided four hard fought losses; even still they have managed to win more times than lose.

The game with Escalante proved that Gunnison is still making their success known; the Moquis were left in the dust with a hefty 30 point lead by the Bulldogs; thanks to the scoring of Kaylee Dyreng, 17 points, along with Jaida King and Taryn Thompson, who both scored 15 points. The Bulldogs kept the pressure turned up and did not let the Moquis get anywhere close to the lead.

Gunnison then lost to the Enterprise Wolves, 46-34. The game looked good for Gunnison in the first two quarters; they only trailed by 2 points in the first quarter and found themselves 3 points ahead in the second quarter. The Wolves came back and kept ahead of the Bulldogs by 7 points in the second half and won by 12 points. Kezzley Winn scored 10 points, with Jaida King and Taryn Thompson each racking up 6 points.

The Gunnison team played Millard on Tuesday, Jan 8. They have a home game with Parowan Thursday at 7 p.m., then an away game at North Sevier on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.