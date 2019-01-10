Bulldogs fall to Buffaloes, but notch two other wins

By Benjamin Thornberg

GUNNISON—The Gunnison boys’ basketball team lost recently to the Valley Buffaloes, 56-29, but the Bulldogs came back to pick up two wins against Snow Canyon Junior Varsity 61-36, and Enterprise, 53-52.

The Bulldogs have been winning more games than losing; but the previous weeks have provided challenges for the team. However that has not stopped them from pushing ahead into the season. They suffered a blowout loss against the Valley Buffaloes on Dec. 28.

Valley outscored the Bulldogs in each quarter of the game, except for the last period where Gunnison managed to score 14 points. Leading scorers were Harley Hill who scored 9, three of them were 3-pointers, and Jackson Hill who scored 6 points. The Buffaloes on the other hand stacked up the points in the duration of the game and won the contest.

Gunnison came back and crushed Snow Canyon JV by 25 points. The team was led by Jackson Hill, who scored a team high 21 points, with five 3-pointers. Behind him was Parx Bartholomew with 14 points, Garret Francis with 10 and Janzen Keisel with 9.

The most recent match with Enterprise was a much closer victory with only a 1-point difference, 53-52. The Bulldogs won by the skin of their teeth against the Wolves. Gunnison kept at pace with Enterprise by making a bunch of baskets in the second quarter and in the final minutes of the game the Bulldogs outscored their opponents by 4 points, winning the game.

Three Bulldogs scored in double digits including Jackson Hill, with 12 points, Parx Bartholomew with 11 and Braxton Sylvester with 10; all three scored behind the arc several times, which helped them slip past the Wolves.

Gunnison plays Millard on Wednesday this week at 7 p.m. They have two away games that will both take place at 7 p.m., with Parowan Friday, then with North Sevier next week on Wednesday.