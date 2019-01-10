Lady Templars up and down, but victory over Grand shines

By Matt Harris

01-10-2019

MANTI—Manti girls hoopsters have a long way to go, but last week looked like a small step in the right direction.

The Lady Templars got shelled by Richfield, 67-37, and San Juan, 65-32, but sandwiched between the losses an impressive victory over Grand, 70-48, exceeding their normal offensive output by nearly 30 points.

“Friday against Grand was what Manti basketball is all about,” head coach Brennon Schweikart said. “For that game, we put together a full game. We had a well-balanced and disciplined attack. We played much like how we finished in Richfield. This time we put together a full game and did not play in parts. We made open shots which led to 30 made field goals for the game. It was a great all-around basketball game.”

Sophomore Katie Larson owned the paint against the Lady Devils with 8 offensive rebounds while sophomore Breanna Barson had a breakout night with 12 points, leading the Lady Templars in scoring. Larson continues to impress as a statistical leader for Manti, averaging just under 10 points per game so far this season.

Even more impressive than the win itself, was how it looked. When Manti held a 3-point lead at halftime, they came out and rained on Grand for a 21-10 third quarter and never looked back.

Richfield and San Juan proved that there is work to be done in Manti for the Lady Templars to make noise in a shark tank-like region. “San Juan was a tough game, and tough games happen,” Schweikart said. “We had a lot of open shots and they didn’t fall; games like that happen. Learning how to follow up a big win and come back and be just as focused the next day is the mark of a championship mindset. That mindset is what our girls are learning.”

Manti takes on South Sevier next Tuesday before next Thursday’s rivalry against North Sanpete in Mt. Pleasant.