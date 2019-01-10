Hawks finding second half of pre-season filled with piranhas

By Matt Harris

01-10-2019

MT. PLEASANT—After looking solid for the first part of the season, the North Sanpete boys’ basketball team began region play looking like a goldfish in a tank of piranhas.

The Hawks went 0-2 to start their race in Region 15 with a demoralizing 93-51 loss against San Juan before letting a good win get away against Grand, giving up a nine-point halftime lead to go down 67-60.

Junior Scott Hatch led the Hawks in scoring in both games with 12 against San Juan and 20 against Grand. Hatch averages just under 15 points per game so far this season.

Head Coach Cris Hoopes was unavailable for comment.

While the Hawks looked completely outmatched by a San Juan team that subsequently beat Manti to go 2-0 in region, they looked very good against the Red Devils for 16 minutes and led 31-22 at halftime.

Even after the half, North Sanpete maintained their will on the Devils for a short time and led by as much as 14 after an early run to start the half. But Grand shored up the defense and heated up on offense to change the tide of the entire game, going on a 19-4 run for the rest of the third quarter for a one-point lead and never looking back.

The Hawks now stand at 4-7 on the season and are the only team in Region 15 with an overall record under .500. They have a gauntlet ahead of them as they face South Sevier and Emery at home this week before traveling to face Richfield.