Sanpete County officials sworn in

By James Tilson

01-10-2019

MANTI—The Sanpete County Commission greeted a new member, and handed out committee assignments from a retiring member at its first meeting of the new year.

Newly elected commissioner Edwin Sunderland was sworn in to his seat, replacing retiring commissioner Claudia Jarrett.

During the meeting on Tuesday, commission chair Scott Bartholomew handed out committee assignments to all three commissioners to reflect its new membership.

Bartholomew, the returning chair, retained his chairmanship, and Steve Lund took over as the pro-tem chair.

Bartholomew also took over the Six County Area Operating Group representation and the mental health board from Jarrett’s assignments. To make room for these new assignments, Bartholomew assigned his former economic development board to Lund, and the Children’s Justice Center to Sunderland. Lund’s former boards of 4H, USU Extension and Manti/Ephraim Airport liaison were also assigned to Sunderland.

The remaining boards from Jarrett; Intergenerational Poverty, Special Service District No. 1, county roads – north, weed board, forest service/BLM liaison and mosquito/grasshopper abatement were assigned to Sunderland.

Two new boards were also assigned, with public lands being assigned to Sunderland, and Utah Association of Counties assigned to Lund.