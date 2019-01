Albee~Long

Jayson and Shirlene Albee are excited to announce the sealing of their daughter Kelsie Leann to Karl James Long, son of Victor and Phyllis Long in the Payson Utah Temple.

Please join the family at a reception in their honor on Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Manti Tabernacle, 90 S. Main, from 7-8 p.m., with dancing from 8-9 p.m.