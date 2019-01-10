Lynn Terry Nuffer

Lynn Terry Nuffer, 84, passed away at his home in Manti, on Dec. 31, 2018.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1934 in Salt Lake City, to Elvin Joseph and Mildred Amelia Terry Nuffer. Lynn was the oldest of eight children. He was the epitome of a workaholic. He began working at the age of six mowing lawns and raking leaves. This desire to work was so strong that at the age of 15 he dropped out of high school to help supplement his family’s income.

Lynn grew up with a great love of swimming. Throughout his life he won many metals for swimming and diving.

Lynn was sealed to his sweetheart LouConne Larson in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on Feb. 14, 1955.

Lynn had great faith and love for his Savior Jesus Christ. He has served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings which eventually lead to a two year mission served for the church in Lansing Michigan with his wife.

Some of the most memorable jobs that Lynn had were: milkman at Winder Dairy, production manager at Heat King Stoves, police officer for Manti City and his favorite job was driving the Pre-School bus for South Sanpete School District.

Lynn is survived by his wife, LouConne Larson Nuffer; children; Michael Lynn Nuffer, Richard Terry (Kaye) Nuffer, Rebecca (Moroni) Patane, David Joseph (deceased), Karen (Donny) Seely, Douglas Paul (Penny) Nuffer, Jeffrey Allen (Melody) Nuffer; siblings, Nina Tapp, Bonnie Butler, Daniel Nuffer, Margaret Nuffer, Joseph Nuffer and Jennifer Nuffer; 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Joan Wheatley and sister, Marilyn James.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at noon in the Manti Stake Center. Friends called prior to services at the church from 10-11:30 a.m. Burial was in the Manti City Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.