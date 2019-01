Eagle Scouts

Ephraim Troop 527 was pleased to present four scouts their Eagle Scout Awards last Saturday, Jan 5. Left to right: Hunter Hughes, Issac Warby, Brigham Bean, and Kaystan Larsen.

Hunter Hughes is the son of Gary and Lorie Hughes, Issac Warby is the son of Bryce and Cami Warby, Brigham Bean is the son of Kent and Miriam Bean and Kaystan Larsen is the son of Karl and Marci Larsen.