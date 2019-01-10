Don or Dawn? Baby girl settles question

By Robert Stevens

01-10-2019

MT. PLEASANT—Sanpete Valley Hospital had the privilege of welcoming a baby girl into the world last week for their first delivery of the year.

Born on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 6:23 p.m., Jaysa Dawn Sorensen is the youngest daughter of Harley and Alisha Sorensen, weighing in at seven pounds and measuring 19 inches long.

Her parents have been Sanpete County residents for more than 20 years, and met each other over a friendly game of billiards.

“She fell in love with me after seeing how good at pool I was, “Harley jokes.

The Sorensen’s choice of middle name for their new baby girl was a tribute to both of their great-grandfathers, who were both named Don. Even before they knew if they were having a boy or a girl, the family had settled on Don or Dawn as a middle name, depending on the gender.

Harley himself was named in tribute, only in his case it was a motorcycle. His full name is Harley David Sorensen. The day after her birth, Jaysa could be found in the arms of her mother, wrapped in pink and black Harley Davidson swaddling clothes.

Jaysa became the little sister to an eager older sibling, Zoey, who says she is looking forward to helping take care of her baby sis.

Zoey’s family says she waited a long time for her new sibling, and they finally had to get a puppy to get her by until the baby came.

Both parents commute to Utah County for work, and although Alisha has some time off with the baby, they are grateful that Zoey is eager to get some babysitting experience in to help out.

It has long been a tradition at Sanpete Valley Hospital to present gifts to the first baby born in the New Year.

“It’s always exciting to welcome out first baby of the year,” says Elaine McCormick, Nursery Coordinator.

Dr. Eric Jones, DO, OB/GYN was the delivering physician. The Sorensens say they are extremely grateful for the care they received from the nursing and delivery staff.