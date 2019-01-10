Jack Monnett steps down as mayor of Spring City

Changes appear to be coming in recorder and treasurer posts

By James Tilson

01-10-2019

SPRING CITY—Spring City’s mayor submitted his resignation at the last council meeting, leading to a general shake-up of the city’s government.

Jack Monnett resigned as mayor of Spring City at the beginning of the council meeting, reading his letter of resignation to the audience in what became an emotional farewell.

“It is with heavy heart that I write this letter of resignation,” said Monnett. “The past five years have been fulfilling and have brought satisfaction in watching our city work together.”

Monnett told how his decision was the culmination of events that started with a traffic accident in which his wife lost the use of her legs and one arm in Aug. 2017. Since then, more and more of his time has been devoted to providing care for her. In spite of her “wonderful attitude,” Monnett found he could no longer be a sole caregiver for her.

“Recognizing our personal limitations in caregiving, we have come together in a family decision to relocate ourselves and to be close to other family members.” Monnett told the audience that he and his wife planned to move to Idaho to be close to two adult children.

Monnett said Councilman Neil Sorensen would be taking over temporarily as the interim Mayor Pro-Tem. Monnett cited Sorensen’s experience with the city’s government and personality as reasons he would be well qualified to take over. “I feel confident in handing the gavel to him.”

Monnett also cited the achievements of the city during his administration, including the completion of a new city center, a new veteran’s memorial, a re-dedicated town spring memorial, the addition of a full-time police department and investment in state recognized fire department. He also mentioned projects to increaser water production and provide more efficient city lighting.

A visibly moved city staff took the time to tell Monnett how much they appreciated his service, and they were going to miss him. Sorensen also presented Monnett with a plaque, showing the city’s appreciation of his time as mayor.

After Monnett left, and Sorensen took over the meeting, Sorensen announced a number of other changes to the city government. Sorensen said Dixie Earl, city record, planned to retire in six months. Kim Crowley, city treasurer, will be taking over Earl’s responsibilities as recorder.

In addition to Earl, the city also lost Deputy Treasurer Jim Phillips to relocation. Sorensen announced the city had hired David Miller to take over Phillips’ position, and Councilman Whitney Allred would assume the responsibilities of Treasurer.

As a result of all the shuffling, the city will post openings for both mayor and council. Sorensen confirmed he would be applying for the permanent Mayor Pro-Tem position, and Allred would still be able to serve on the council, but he would have to apply for it again.