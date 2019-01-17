Robert Wayne Miller

Robert Wayne Miller, 83, passed away Jan. 12, 2019 in Richfield.

He was born Aug. 12, 1935 in Brigham City, Utah to Janus Wayne and Ila Ruby Casto Miller. He married Janet Miner on Nov. 13, 1958 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Rob graduated from dental school at the University of Oregon. He was a dentist in Dos Palos, CA for 40 years. He and Janet retired in Manti, where they’ve spent the last 10 years.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rob and Janet have served four missions together: two in California and two in Oregon.

He enjoyed fishing, farming, drawing, sculpting and writing love letters to his wife. Rob was devoted to his wife and family and serving others.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; children: Laurie (Paul) Stoker, Fayetteville, Georgia; Susie (Paul) Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Melinda (Dan) Christensen, Tremonton; Mary (Jeff) Jones, Ammon, Idaho; Heidi Miller, Lehi; Carrie (Gabe) Stephani, Niceville, Florida; Peter Miller, San Jose, California; Megan (Travis) Liston, Washougal, Washington; Charlie (Meg) Miller, Greer, South Carolina; Sam Miller, Atwater, California; 46 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Manti 8th Ward Chapel, 295 South Main. Viewing will be Friday at the ward chapel from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.