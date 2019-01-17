Dallin Keith Bradshaw

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dallin Keith Bradshaw, age 21, of Mt. Pleasant. Our son, brother, and friend returned to our Heavenly Father on Jan. 12, 2019.

He was the son of Kevin and Leslie Bradshaw, born Aug. 12, 1997 in Payson.

He was the brother of Shalisha (Rob) Hosking, BriAnne (Pablo) Tinoco and McKinzie Bradshaw, and uncle of Keagan, Remington, Colter Hosking, Bentley, Oaklynn, and Damian Tinoco.

Dallin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the 92nd Fox Refueling Unit of the United States Army Reserve.

He was a graduate of North Sanpete High School.

Dallin loved his dog Lola, riding his motorcycle, snowboarding, being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant North Stake Center (461 N 300 W). Viewings will be held Thursday, Jan.17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services, both held at the Stake Center.

Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery with Military Honors. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.