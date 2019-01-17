Charles Walter Wintch

Our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, husband, brother and friend, Charles Walter (Walt) Wintch, passed peacefully away at home in Hurricane on Jan. 5, 2019 after an eight month, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Walt was born in Manti on Feb. 8, 1935 to Ardray and Pearl Bessey Wintch. He married his sweetheart, Darlene Loraine Solo in Salt Lake City, Jan. 28, 1954.

They are parents of four children: Cheryl Hyland (Mike), Tammie Sadler (Stan), Rona DeMille (Kirk), Charles (Chip) Walter Wintch Jr. (Shaneen), 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, children and brother, David. He was preceded in death by his grandson Joshua and brothers Don and Garth.

Walt was a loving husband and caring father. He leaves quite a legacy in his building of churches and schools throughout Utah. He retired from Valley Builders in Gunnison, Utah but his love of building called him back, and he went on to work for Ence Homes where he finally retired for good.

Walt loved the Manti mountains, specifically 6-Mile Canyon, where his family camped, hunted and fished. He also loved a good campfire and with a twinkle in his eye and that deep voice, he told endless stories that entertained his family and friends.

Per Walt’s wish, no services will be held. “The mountains are calling me home, and I must go,” he said.