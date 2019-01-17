Mary Larane Lambertsen Bradley

01-17-2019

Mary Larane Lambertsen Bradley, 84, of Manti, Utah, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in her home.

Mary was born in Elsinore, Utah to Otto Christian and Lillian Day Lambertsen. She was married to her sweetheart of 66 years, Jerry Merritt Bradley, on May 29, 1952, in the Manti Utah Temple.

Mary followed Jerry in his military service to New York and England, as well as many other places. Mary and Jerry claimed Manti as their home for 53 years, where they became loved members of the community. One of Mary’s favorite joys was supporting the family band JB’s Country Sunshine.

Mary spent many years in service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many ward and stake callings, including a calling at the BYU Jerusalem Center, and many years as a Manti Temple ordinance worker. Jerry and Mary also returned honorably from a Washington D.C. Temple Mission.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry Merritt Bradley, her six children and their spouses, Eddy M. (Kathy) Bradley, Jerry Lyn (Ron) Lloyd, Joni (Clare) Richins, Randy J. (Annie) Bradley, Judi Eubanks, and Terry D. (Nalisa) Bradley, 31 grandchildren, and 53 great-grandchildren, and her brother Max Lambertsen (Aurora).

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; first daughter, Jelani (infant); grandson, Patrick Lloyd; great-granddaughters, Rin Olivia and Yuki Jun Eubanks, siblings, Otto Ardell Lambertsen, Robert Levoy Lambertsen, Lillian Carol Snow, Arthur Delane Lambertsen, Keith Paul Lambertsen, and Rosie Rodeback.

Funeral Services were held in the Manti 8th Ward at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, with viewing prior to the funeral services. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.

The family would like to thank the Manti ambulance service, Sanpete Valley Hospital, and Magleby Mortuary for the great care they delivered to our beloved Mary. They would also like to express gratitude for such a loving community and great family and friends that showed their love and support during this time.