Herta L. Strate

01-17-2019

We lost a stalwart example of love and sacrifice in our family on Jan. 9, 2019 as Herta L. Strate passed away in the early morning hours at the home of her daughter in Payson, Utah, surrounded by family.

She was so loved, over 130 people visited her in the days preceding her death. She loved everyone unconditionally and they loved her in return.

She married her eternal sweetheart on Jan. 5, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. In their later years they served as ordinance workers in the Manti Temple for 21 years.

Herta was born to Otto Paul Ludwig and Hedwig Frieda Arlt on April 12, 1926 in Lieppe, Hoyersverda, Germany. At the age of four her family immigrated to America, settling in the Salt Lake Valley.

Life was hard for this immigrant family as they struggled to make ends meet. They lived in several different places for her father’s work. As a German family here in Utah during WWII they weren’t always treated very well. Mom decided at a very young, tender age that she was always going to show love to all and she always did.

Herta had a strong faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ and she was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was president of the Primary, Young Women organization and Relief Society. She also served as a teacher in all of these organizations. She also taught in Primary for many years, co-teaching some of that time with her husband, Kent.

She touched many lives for good. She also served as a visiting teacher most of her married life. When she could no longer visit her sisters in person she mailed something to them each month, sending her last visiting teaching message in December 2018. In the last eight years she indexed over 300,000 names for the temple.

She was very supportive of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended the temple with a great-grandchild in November 2018. She so loved her family. They were everything to her.

She welcomed into her home with open arms to Navajo children on the Lamanite placement program run by the Church for several years. Roger spent three years and his sister, Juanita spent eight years with the Strate family while they were going to school.

Herta is survived by her children: Herta Jean (Dan) Nielson and David Kent (Janene) Strate of Ephraim; MehlRee (Lyle) Snell, Orem; LuDean (Darrell) White, Payson; Ruth Ann (Hal) Williams, Spring City; son-in-law Alan (Lisa) Cox; her Lamanite children, Roger (Becky) Morgan, Crownpoint, New Mexico and Juanita Morgan, Gallup, New Mexico.

With her Lamanite family and Alan and Lisa’s new family Herta has 43 grandchildren and 97 great-grandchildren of whom she unconditionally loved.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Kent and her daughter, Ellen, her parents, siblings Else Haws, Martin Ludwig, Herbert Ludwig and Otto Paul Ludwig.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing 9:30- 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning and 6-8 p.m. Friday evening. The funeral and viewings will be held in the Spring City Chapel on 164 S. Main in Spring City, Utah. Interment in the Spring City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com.