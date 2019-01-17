Roland King Frandsen

Roland King Frandsen, 77, of Manti passed away Jan. 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born Feb. 20, 1941 to Loomis Frandsen and Lillian Fidelia Stutznegger Frandsen. He is survived by his wife, Jeralee Ross Frandsen, whom he married on Sept. 11, 1963.

Roland had a keen mechanical mind, and loved to tinker and build, even from an early age. He also had a mischievous sense of humor. Sometimes, these qualities would combine.

When he was nine years old, he took a toy pedal-car, and motorized it. He promptly took it down Main Street in Manti, where he was pulled over for no license and no windshield.

When he was 13, he took left-over materials and built his own Ferris-wheel.

Roland raised his children on motorcycles. Every summer, he would take his family back to Manti to go up in the mountains to camp and ride.

Roland was gregarious, always talking to people he met, and doing things to help others. All of his neighbors have been the recipient of his neighborly assistance and good deeds.

Roland was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served on two full-time missions, one stake mission in Phoenix, and one in Yuma, Arizona. He served as a counselor in the Quechan Stake Presidency in El Centro, Calif and was a temple worker in Manti for nine years.

Roland is survived by his wife; his children Lori Layton, Glendale, Arizona, David Frandsen, Yuma, Arizona, Diane Larsen, Manti, Mark Frandsen, Yuma, Arizona, and Marie Frandsen, Manti; and his siblings, Louise Clement, Lynn Frandsen, Herman Frandsen, Lillian Valene Brown, and Darleen Pratt.

Roland is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Roland is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Frandsen, and his siblings Margie Criddle, John Frandsen, Clyde Frandsen, Glen Frandsen, Dean Frandsen and Dennis Frandsen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Manti Utah Stake Center.