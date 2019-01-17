Stephen “Steve” Edward Prestwich

Stephen “Steve” Edward Prestwich, 69 of Moroni, passed away at home Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Feb. 12, 1949 in American Fork, to Edward and Bonnie Prestwich. He Married Janica “Jana” Jensen on April 5, 1985 in Provo, and they were later sealed in the Manti Temple.

They were together for 38 years, 33 of which they were married. Steve spent most of his career logging. He enjoyed spending time at the mountains with his family. He loved sitting by the campfire and playing his flute.

Steve and Jana enjoyed spending time together babysitting their grandchildren. He taught Primary for over six years along with his wife and loved every minute. He loved his family and supported them in all they did. He was a great husband, friend, brother, father and grandfather. He had a positive impact on all who were blessed to be a part of his life.

Steve is survived by his mother, Bonnie; wife Jana; children Jesse (Callie) Wright; Stephen (Cresha) Wright; Donavon (Spring) Wright; Sarah Prestwich; Mindy Prestwich; Zeb (Kaylee) Prestwich; Kira (David) Fonseca; Jeremy Prestwich; Travis (Keesha) Prestwich; Mike Mooney; Kyle (Amberlee) Jackson; siblings, Brenda Prestwich; Rick (Suzy) Prestwich; Cindy (Thane) Ferre; 36 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his father Edward; son Mike Collins; sisters, Christine Prestwich, Lori Nelson, son-in-law Kenny Olson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Moroni Stake Center with a viewing from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to service at the church.

Interment in the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolences rasmussenmortuary.com