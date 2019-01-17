Fountain Green Theatre to put on film festival

By Robert Green

01-17-2019

FOUNTAIN GREEN—A short film based on the book from local author Jenni James, “Not Cinderella’s Type,” will be aired at the Short and Sweet Film Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Fountain Green Theatre.

Most of the films aired at the new film festival will be short vignettes, but as a tribute to the town of Fountain Green, James’ feature-length film (about 100 minutes) will be shown on Friday at 7 p.m. Many of the extras in the film were from Sanpete County, James said.

The film festival is being produced by Warren Workman, who puts on the Utah Film Festival in Provo every year, James said. “He became enchanted when he came to Fountain Green and wanted to do something fun and charming here,” she said.

“Not Cinderella’s Type” is a novel that has just exploded in popularity. James wrote the book in 2016 while living in Fountain Green. As a novelist with over 45 published books, she came to Fountain Green from Bountiful to escape the crowds and attention she was attracting.

The novel is about a girl who is trying to escape emotional abuse. It is a teen story with a great deal of realism, James said.

James was approached by a producer who wanted to make a video of the book and paid James to write the screenplay.

All events will be held at the Fountain Green Theatre on Main Street. On Friday, “short and sweet” films will play nonstop, starting at 10 a.m. “Not Cinderella’s Type” will air at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, starting at noon, short and sweet films will play nonstop. There will be an awards ceremony at 6 p.m., and a potluck meet and greet will be held at 7 p.m. Be sure to bring a dish to share.

If you’d like more information on Jenni James, visit her website at www.thejennijames.com.