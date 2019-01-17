Fairview continues to find and fix related water management problems

By Suzanne Dean

FAIRVIEW—At the same time Fairview has identified significant problems with its main culinary water line, it has made important improvements in other parts of its water system.

Last summer, the pump started going out at one of its wells, Well No. 4, located in the foothills southeast of town.

In addition, a camera examination showed holes were forming in a lining in the well shaft. Rocks and other debris in the well casing were falling through the holes into the water.

The city put out an urgent request for citizens to conserve water—and then shut down the well. Then the city replaced the pump and sealed the breaks in the lining.

Mayor David Taylor says the well won’t last indefinitely “but it’s good enough for now.”

He noted that the city has abundant rights to water coming off the mountains east of town. If the city can repair its four springs there and possibly develop additional mountain springs, it might get to the point where it won’t need supplementary wells.

The city has also dealt with the problem of aging, balky water meters that weren’t measuring water use accurately.

About two years ago, Jackson reported there was a huge gap between the number of gallons of water being delivered to connections and the number of gallons the city was billing people for.

The city had been replacing water meters a few at a time for several years. Last year, it took out a loan from a bank to finish the job.

According to Taylor, by year-end, it had replaced 400 out of 600 meters. Taylor said the final 200 meters should be in by April.

The meters can be read from a city truck going down the street with a hand-held device.

If a connection shows excessive water usage, signifying a possible leak, the software that comes with the meters enables the city to go back and detect the day and time usage spiked upward.

“It’ll allow us to better manage water use. I’d say it’s a win-win for the city and the citizens,” he said.