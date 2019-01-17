New Year’s baby gets old-time name

MinnieRose named after great-grandmother

By Robert Stevens

01-17-2019

GUNNISON—Gunnison Valley Hospital’s New Year’s baby made a journey to reach a new world, much like her namesake.

MinnieRose Jayda Trujillo was born to Sherri Martin and Timothy Trujillo of Richfield on Monday, Jan. 7 at 7:31 a.m.

Weighing in at 6 pounds 1 ounce, MinnieRose was 19.5 inches long, and was delivered by Dr. Adam Jensen and Gunnison Valley Hospital nurse, Denice Sorensen.

MinnieRose’s name comes from her great-grandmother, says Martin. The baby’s namesake fell in love with Martin’s grandfather, an American G.I., in London during World War II.

Martin’s grandmother married the G.I. and eventually travelled on the Queen Mary all the way to America to start a new life with him.

Martin, who was born in Gunnison, and Trujillo, who is from Ephraim, made the decision to have their baby delivered in Gunnison Valley Hospital because they say they wanted her to be born there.

“Gunnison [hospital] was so amazing,” Martin says. “We are so glad that we drove there for the delivery. I was born in Gunnison and my oldest son was born in Gunnison. We wanted her to be born there too.”

MinnieRose has three older brothers who live in California, and Martin and Trujillo say they are looking forward to taking a trip to the west coast so the new siblings can meet.