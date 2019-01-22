Armed carjacker who held three teens at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant collared after fleeing county

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-24-2019

MT. PLEASANT—A 18-year old Mt. Pleasant man is in custody today after a seemingly casual encounter between him and three minors turned into a harrowing experience for the victims when the suspect allegedly held them at gunpoint and stole their vehicle only to fill it with bullet holes and dump it later.

Alex Hernandez, of Mt. Pleasant City was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by Provo City police, who had been monitoring a location they suspected he was occupying. The Provo lawmen had a SWAT team on standby in case things got ugly, but they were able to reach Hernandez by phone and he gave up with no resistance.

“I am super mad that this whole thing happened,” says Debi Fowles of Mt. Pleasant, a North Sanpete Middle School teacher and the mother of the boy who was driving her 2004 Dodge Durango when it was carjacked. “It makes me mad that my whole family is watching their backs. My daughter was afraid to go to school today. We just didn’t know where he is and what could happen. We didn’t feel safe.”

Fowles’ son had called her around 2 p.m. on Monday she says, frantically telling her she needed to lock the doors and get somewhere safe. She says he told her Hernandez, a former acquaintance, stole the family’s Durango and held them at gunpoint before telling them, “Don’t call the cops. I know where you live.”

Fowles’ son was driving the blue Durango with two friends on Monday when they noticed Hernandez and pulled over at 505 North State Street to say hi, since they had not seen him in more than a year. When they got out, Hernandez reportedly pulled a gun on them and told them all to “get back in the car and drive.”

Hernandez also had a female minor with dyed red or purple hair with him who is reported to be his girlfriend.

According to Fowles and information released by Mt. Pleasant City Police, Hernandez ordered the three victims to drive west on 500 South for about a half mile before kicking them out of the car, firing a round from his pistol into the ground at their feet and delivering his loaded threat not to call the authorities.

Fowles’ son and the other two victims walked back into town and found a place they felt safe enough to contact their parents from.

In a statement released by the authorities, it says the car was later found east of town towards the end of Parley’s Lane. The suspects had fired live rounds from their handgun into the vehicle, and taken a sledgehammer to it.

“From what the police told us, I don’t think I will see my car in one piece again, but that can be replaced and my son cannot,” Fowles says. “This could have gone so much worse.”

She said her family stayed locked in their house for the entire day, not knowing if the suspect would return to make good on his threat.

Police say they were able to locate others who had been involved in transporting the suspects to and from the crime scene. One was a male juvenile who was released to his parents. The other was an adult male who was arrested on aggravated robbery charges, but the suspect’s identity was not revealed to the Messenger by press time.

“I love kids, and I hate to see them get into trouble and go down that road,” said Fowles. “I hate to see this happening to him. I would not wish this on anybody, or their parent to have a kid like this.

‘We moved here to get away from stuff like this, but you can bet I will never go without locking my door again.”