Gunnison girls fall in both games last week

By Benjamin Thornberg

01-24-2019

GUNNISON—The Gunnison girls’ basketball team suffered two defeats, one against North Sevier and one against Enterprise, last week.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to the North Sevier Wolves Tuesday, Jan. 15, 53-42. And they were soundly beaten again against Enterprise on Thursday, Jan. 17, 43-34, by 19 points.

There’s no question that Gunnison hasn’t been having a lot of success in the New Year, with only one win under their belt. The Lady Bulldogs are running into hard resistance from their region contenders.

In the North Sevier game, the two teams were tied at halftime. But the Wolves took the lead from Gunnison in the second half and managed to stay ahead of a Bulldog comeback effort late in the game.

Taylor Brackett, Taryn Thompson and Jaida King lead the team with a combination of 32 points.

The misfortune did not end there. In the contest with Enterprise, the Wolves pulled ahead late in the first and early in the second quarters.

The third quarter was especially hard for Gunnison, which scored only 2 points while their opponents racked up 14. That rally was what gave Enterprise their large lead by the end of the game.

While the Lady Bulldogs were at the top of their region early in the season, they now have an 8-8 win-loss record. The have a chance to make a comeback in their remaining games.

The Gunnison girls played Kanab on Tuesday (score not available at press time) and they have an away game at Parowan on Thursday at 7 p.m. Then they face Millard on Tuesday, Jan. 29 in Delta at 7 p.m.