Lady Badgers powerful offense earns two wins, 79-44, 60-52

By James Tilson

Sports writer

01-24-2019

EPHRAIM—The Snow College women’s basketball team used an efficient offense and stingy defense to ride to a two-game win streak last week, defeating Colorado Northwestern 79-44 and Utah State University-Eastern 60-52.

That gave them a 14-7 overall win-loss record, including 2-2 in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

The Badgers easily overcame the CNCC Spartans on Thursday night, jumping out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. The Spartans have struggled this season in the conference, and face an uphill battle the rest of the way.

“CNCC does struggle; however, you cannot overlook them,” said Badger Head Coach Mike Russell. “They have a few pretty decent kids who can go off if you let them, so you have to respect that. Plus, we had yet to win a conference game when we played them, so that made the game that much more important.”

Savannah Lucero was the leading scorer for the Badgers, with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Megan Carr provided her usual steady presence underneath with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Badgers traveled to Price to take on the USU-E Eagles and walked away with an important, hard-fought road win. Said Russell, “A win on the road, in our league, is huge.”

The Eagles came out in a zone and stymied the Badger offense, holding them to only 17 points for in the first half. However, the Badger defense was nearly as formidable, only allowing the Eagles 22 points, which helped keep the Badgers in the game.

“We knew at some point we would see a zone,” said Russell. “We had struggled in pre-season against zone defense, so I figured it would be coming. USU-E’s zone surprised us a little bit, and it took us a minute to adjust.”

When the teams came out in the second half, the Eagles switched to a man-to-man defense, and the Badgers quickly took advantage to run their ball-movement offense.

Lourdes Gonzalez and Megan Carr, Snow’s two strong front-line players began to take easy shots. When the Eagles began to react, Lucero and Paige Farnsworth made them pay from 3-point range.

The Badgers went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to blow open the game and take a 41-31 lead.

“When they went man-to-man, we were able to find a rhythm and get rolling,” Russell said. “Teams definitely have to respect Lucero and Farnsworth outside. They both shot the ball well for us Saturday.”

The Eagles switched back to zone in the fourth quarter and tried to get back in the game. But the Badger defense didn’t allow that, and Snow held on for a 60-52 victory.

Snow will travel to the College of Southern Idaho tonight and host Salt Lake Community College Saturday afternoon. SLCC leads the conference currently, and Russell thinks they may be the team to beat.

“At this point, everyone has kind of beat up on everyone, but I’d have to put SLCC at the top of the league. The championship will go through them, I feel.”