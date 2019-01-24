North Sanpete to honor 1969 state championship basketball team in 50-year anniversary

MT. PLEASANT— North Sanpete High School will honor the 1969 basketball team tomorrow on the 50th anniversary of their Utah High School Class B State Championship.

The celebration will take place during halftime of the North Sanpete vs. Grand game Friday at 7 p.m. at the high school. A reception will be held in the commons area following the game.

Team members included David Bailey, David Wilkey, George Dyches, David Johnson, Tom Madsen, Kip Madsen, Scott Frandsen, Brent Bailey, Jerry Shepherd, Stanton Seely (passed away in 2011), David Lund and Carl Blackham.

Team managers were Eddie Cox and Lewis Blackham. Mack Wilkey, now 89, was the head coach and Odell Christiansen was assistant coach. Christiansen passed away in 2004.

Coach Wilkey and several of the team members are expected to be in attendance at the event.