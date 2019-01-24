Valerie Louise Peterson

Valerie Louise Peterson died unexpectedly and peacefully in Provo, Utah on Jan. 10, 2019 at the young age of 49.

She was born Feb. 17, 1969 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Albert Dee Sevy and Susanne Foreman Sevy of Annabella, Utah.

Valerie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Scott Peterson of Milburn, Utah and their five beautiful children; CarliAnn Jensen and grandchild EllieMay of Tucson, Arizona; Ayden and Kayla Jensen of Magna; Talon and Katelyn Peterson of Ephraim; Kamree Peterson of Magna; and Zaily Peterson of Magna. Valerie was the youngest of three siblings: Dorothy Spens of Moroni; Earl Sevy of Cedar City; and she is preceded in death by her eldest brother Dewey Sevy of Fairbanks, Alaska.

We will dearly miss Valerie as she has made her mark in the world as a beautiful person inside and out.

A viewing was held Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at 96 N. 100 W. in Mt Pleasant, A funeral was held for Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at the Indianola Ward Chapel.

Valerie was buried in the Ephraim City Cemetery following her services. Online condolences rasmussenmortuary.com.