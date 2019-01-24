Carole Ray Campbell Chadwick

01-24-2019

Carole Ray Campbell Chadwick, (Washington City, formally of Manti, Utah) wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 18, 2019 at the age of 74, after a long battle with diabetes.

Carole was born in Huntsville, Alabama, to Ray Levert Campbell and May Carole Green on Jan. 8, 1945. She met her husband, and love of her life, Delbert Vern Chadwick, while he was serving a mission in the Southern States Mission. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 16 years old and moved out west to Utah when she was 18.

On Feb. 8, 1963, she and Vern were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple. Carole and Vern had four daughters and one son.

Carole’s greatest honor was her family. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren. She reveled in the stories her children and grandchildren would share about their lives’ adventures. She was a fierce defender of those she loved.

Carole opened her home to many people, feeding their souls as well as their bodies. She had the ability to weave a story that captivated her audience. One could not leave her home without a full belly and a heart filled with love. Her true Southern charm filled her home with love, acceptance, and hospitality that made all feel welcome. Carole loved to sew, making family heirlooms for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish for years to come. Carole is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years: Vern Chadwick; children Debra (John) McKay Mt. Pleasant; Renae (Cregg) Cannon Salt Lake City; Susan (Dean) Hatch, Manti; Gary (Tammy) Chadwick, Mayfield; Janet (Randy Harris) Wright, Las Vegas, Nevada.

She has 31 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Levert Campbell and May Carole Green Stephens, in-laws Delbert and Hazel Chadwick, brother Jerry Wayne Campbell, and great-granddaughter Hayven Madi Orton. Services will be held in Manti, Utah, on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Manti 8th Ward, 295 South Main at 1 p.m. with a visitation preceding the service from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Manti City Cemetery under the services of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home.