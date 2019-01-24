Marva Z. Simmons

01-24-2019

Marva Z. Simmons, 78 of Chester, passed away Jan. 16, 2019 in Provo, Utah.

She was born March 8, 1940 to Herman Gilbert and Elsie Francis Potter Zufelt in Duchesne. She married DeVerl Simmons Sept. 1, 1959 in Salina, and they were later sealed in the Manti Utah Temple.

Marva loved reading Zane Gray and Louis Lamour books, watching Gene Autry movies, trips in the mountain, and she had a love for animals, especially her dog Sally.

She had a deep love for her children and grandchildren. Marva was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many callings.

She is survived by her children: RaeLynn (Kevin) Crowley; Shirley Kay (Danny) Twitchell; Verl J Simmons; David F. (Alice) Simmons; siblings Billy Zufelt, Elva (Burt) Porter, Deloris McGee, Steve Zufelt, Ronald Zufelt; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband DeVerl, three sisters and three brothers; and grandson Jason Simmons.

Funeral services were held Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019 at 11 in the Sanpitch Ward Chapel (92 S 200 W, Wales). Viewings wee the previous evening and priot to services at the church. Interment was in the Chester Cemetery. Online condolences rasmussenmortuary.com.