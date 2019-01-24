Barbara Wanlass to celebrate 90th birthday

01-24-2019

The family of Barbara Parry Wanlass is eagerly anticipating a celebration for Barbara’s 90th birthday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Barbara was born in Manti on Feb. 1, 1929, in a home on Manti Main Street. Her father, Harmon Parry, sold appliances and his shop was attached to the north side of the family home. As Barbara’s mother, Ella Parry, was fun-loving and congenial, the house on Main Street was a natural gathering place for Barbara’s friends and friends of her siblings.

Barbara was the third child to be born in her family; a family consisting of two older sisters; Elaine and Eunice, a younger sister, Nelda; and two brothers; Bernard and Ronald. In her youth Barbara had a warm relationship with her paternal grandmother, Vilate Parry; and the two shared a love of fishing. A favorite fishing site for Barbara all through the years is Fish Lake, east of Monroe, Sevier County.

Barbara was educated in Manti schools: Manti Elementary, Manti Junior High School and Manti High School. After graduating from MHS in 1947, she attended Snow College for two years. Like other Manti classmates, she lived at home and commuted to Ephraim on a school bus.

At the end of the second year at Snow College, Barbara married Bert Wanlass, July 15, 1949, and left her home in Manti. As a married couple, Barbara and Bert lived in Detroit for a short time, then, when Bert joined the U.S. Air Force, the couple lived in Mississippi, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and for two years in Japan.

Bert and Barbara are parents of two fine sons, Michael and David, and a lovely daughter, Marty.

They have 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Barbara and Bert retired and moved to Woodland Hills, Utah in 1987. Bert became ill in 2015, and passed away on Valentine’s Day, 2017.

Barbara was a natural-born leader. In elementary years, Barbara loved being “president” of various “clubs” with secret codes; at Manti High School, she served in various capacities in student organizations, including assistant business manager of the high school annual, The Clarion, and cheerleader. At Snow College she was vice president of her class.

In later years in Michigan, Barbara’s leadership abilities were honed as she served three times as Relief Society president, ward and stake, as Junior Sunday School Coordinator, and Primary President.

She and her husband Bert served a couples mission in Washington in 1998-1999. In Woodland Hills, Utah, Barbara had an additional opportunity to serve as Relief Society President, was an organizer for a group called the “Over the Hills Angels,” (travelers in a mobile home caravan organized for retirees), and for Manti High School class reunions.

In her first home in Manti Barbara had loving family relationships with her siblings, near relatives and friends. She claims two dominant hobbies: wood carving and collecting friends. Known to care for family and friends, she cherishes friendships and continues at the age of becoming 90 to keep current with friends and events in their lives.