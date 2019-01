Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

01-24-2019

Charlie Spencer Powell was born to Spencer and Breanna Powell of Gunnison on Jan. 10, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.

Liliana Gail Zabriskie was born to Zane and Tailani Zabriskie of Ephraim on Jan. 10, 2019. She weighed 4 pounds 11 ounces.

WrenLee Benson Childs was born to Landon and Regan Childs of Centerfield on Jan. 13, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.