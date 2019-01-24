Ephraim residents join in third national Women’s March

By Lauren Evans

01-24-2019

EPHRAIM – Sanpete County was not left out of the third national Women’s March Saturday, Jan 19.

About 20 women marched through Ephraim to advocate for causes such as ending violence, reproductive rights, support of the LGBTQ community, immigrant rights and environmental justice.

The march coincided with marches in all 50 states. In New York City, the New York Times reported the march stretched down 10 city blocks. The Associated Press estimated the crowd in Washington D.C. at about 100,000.

But national news media reported the crowd was not as big as he first year, 2017, held the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president. That march brought 500,000 people to Washington, D.C., one of the largest marches in U.S. history.

Micol Hebron from Los Angles, who is in Ephraim on a temporary assignment with the Granary Arts Center, took the lead in organizing the Sanpete County march.

She is a past participant in the 2017 and 2018 marches. She says she decided no matter where she was, she was going to march.

With help from friends and Snow College students, Hebron began advertising a march for Sanpete County residents. The women hosted poster making sessions and used social media to invite participation.

On Jan 19 at 10 a.m., 19 people, mostly women and at least one man, showed up on Main Street in Ephraim to march with Hebron. “We had a lot of fun,” Hebron said. “We hope there will be more marches and more people in the future.”