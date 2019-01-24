Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox gauging support for gubernational run

By James Tilson

01-24-2019

SALT LAKE CITY—Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who lives in Fairview, has taken the first steps to explore a potential run for governor.

Gov. Gary Herbert hosted a benefit luncheon at the Little America Hotel for Lt. Gov. Cox on Tuesday that Cox’s friend, Jon Cox, formerly of Ephraim, called “a gathering of friends and family to gauge the level of support for Spencer to run for governor.”

“Like any other endeavor, if someone were to consider running for higher office, they would have to do their due diligence and see what people think about the job they are doing, and whether they think you would do a good job as governor,” said Jon Cox (not a close relative), who followed Spencer Cox in serving as Sanpete County Commission and Utah state representative from Sanpete County. Jon Cox is currently vice president of government affairs for Rocky Mountain Power.

Jon Cox was quick to say that no official announcement would be forthcoming from the lieutenant governor, nor should any be expected any time soon. He said he was only a close personal friend of the lieutenant governor, and it was “far too early” for Spencer Cox to make such a decision.

Jon Cox said the luncheon on Tuesday was the first of many such meetings with groups around the state.

“Spencer is an average person of average means,” said Jon Cox, “and money is important to be able to run a political campaign. However, it is not the only consideration. You need to know what people think about you, whether they think you have what it takes to be the governor, or whether there are things that you need to work on.”

Jon Cox said the general tone of the meeting this week was supportive. Gov. Herbert encouraged people around the state to voice their support of Spencer, and let him know they were behind him.

According to Jon Cox, Spencer appreciated seeing so many family and friends at the event. “There were lots of Sanpete faces there today, and they made sure Spencer knew they appreciated his service.”