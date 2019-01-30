Hawks lose to Grand and San Juan, record now 4-13 overall, 0-8 in region play

By Matt Harris

01-30-2019

MT. PLEASANT—With only four games left in region play, the North Sanpete boys’ basketball team is standing out in the crowded Region 15 shark tank.

If only that were a good thing.

Last week, the Hawks’ woeful season sunk even lower as North Sanpete dropped contests against Grand County, 81-54, and San Juan, 85-69, and pushed their losing streak to nine games with a 0-8 region mark. The Hawks now sport a 4-13 record.

The last time the Hawks played Grand, they had a halftime lead and looked poised to capture a victory before the Red Devils came back and won it. Grand certainly wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice, rolling over North Sanpete in the first half and outscoring them by 15 in the final quarter.

Against San Juan, North Sanpete hung with the Broncos for three quarters. Though San Juan sported a six-point lead at halftime, the Hawks made it all up in the third to tie the game at 57 apiece.

It all unraveled for the Hawks in the fourth as their shots began to hit iron to close out the game, while the Broncos heated up from the outside to put it away, outscoring North Sanpete 28-12 in the final frame.

Junior Scott Hatch led the Hawks with a valiant performance, notching a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds to go with the 10 points he led the Hawks with against Grand. Senior Jamal Mayoul chipped in 11 while senior Alan Oldroyd put in 12.

North Sanpete goes on a two-game road trip to face South Sevier on Jan. 30 and Emery on Feb. 1.