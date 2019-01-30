Gunnison Bulldogs fighting continued losses in season

By Benjamin Thornberg

01-30-2019

GUNNISON—The Gunnison Valley boys’ basketball team has dragged in the mud with their recent chain of losses. The Bulldogs lost their two games last week against Kanab on Wednesday, 68-54 then to Parowan on Friday, 57-53.

Gunnison had a fresh start in the early season, winning their first four games. The Bulldogs relied on their 3-point shooting and leadership from Parx Bartholomew and Jackson Hill.

In region play, the Bulldogs have hit a snag of losses. The team has suffered several injuries, including star players Bartholomew and Hill. The loss of leadership has impacted their efficiency and shooting ability. The two players have gotten back on the court, but due to their lingering injuries, they have caused the team to lose synch; and the Bulldogs are finding it difficult to compete with their region rivals.

In the game with Kanab, the Cowboys shot out to a 22-point lead in the second quarter. Kanab used its lead to maintain a buffer, and the Bulldogs struggled to catch up, with Kanab winning, 68-54. Kanab’s stingy defense earned them 18 rebounds that put Gunnison in the hole. Janzen Keisel and Parx Bartholomew combined to score 28 points for the Bulldogs.

Gunnison fell behind early when they played Parowan. The Rams jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, 21-11. Gunnison mounted a comeback attempt, out-scoring Parowan in the second and fourth quarters. But Parowan’s defense kept Gunnison at bay, giving the Rams more scoring opportunities. During second half, Gunnison’s comeback was thwarted by a bunch of free-throws by Parowan, and unsuccessful 3-point shots by Gunnison.

The game ended 57-53, with the Bulldogs just out of reach of the much needed win. Parx Bartholomew along with Garret Francis scored 9 points, and Jackson Hill scored 12.

With three remaining games ahead for Gunnison before the playoffs, they have just a few opportunities to end on a good note. They faced Millard Wednesday (after time of press), and will go on two away games at North Sevier and at Beaver next week.