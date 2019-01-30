Lady Bulldogs building into good mid-season rhythm

By Benjamin Thornberg

01-30-2019

GUNNISON—After a crushing loss to Kanab, 66-28, the Gunnison Valley girls’ basketball team turned their luck around by beating Parowan, 57-39.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to pull away to an 18-point lead, thanks to efficient scoring in the final quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs were region favorites after their early season games. However, their early region games became a challenge, with gaps between their wins. But with their second time around the region, Gunnison has found a rhythm that works for them.

The Lady Bulldogs suffered a hard defeat against the Kanab Cowboys. The 20-point halftime Kanab lead put the Lady Bulldogs in the hole. After halftime, the Cowboys didn’t make it any easier for the Bulldogs, scoring another 20-points in the third quarter. Gunnison only managed 2 points in the final quarter. Kanab soared to a 33-point lead, leaving Gunnison with one of their worst defeats of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs made a big comeback against the Rams. The two teams were nearly neck and neck when half-time ended. The Bulldogs came out on top by playing excellent offense in the final quarters.

Two Bulldogs, Taryn Thompson and Jaida King, scored 23 points combined to lead Gunnison to a much needed victory over the Rams. The Bulldog’s out-rebounded Parowan, and efficiently used each offensive possession.

The Lady Bulldogs played Millard on Tuesday, Jan. 29. They will face North Sevier next Tuesday, and then Beaver on Thursday.