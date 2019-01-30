Snow ladies get two great wins, now tied for top rank with SLCC

By James Tilson

01-30-2019

EPHRAIM—After two wins last week, the Lady Badgers improve to 4-2 in the Scenic West conference to tie for first place with the Salt Lake Community College Bruins.

Snow’s women’s basketball team posted two impressive performances, defeating College of Southern Idaho 51-45 on Thursday, and then bombing SLCC on Saturday 71-52.

In both games, the Lady Badgers appear to have gotten their offense into high gear, complementing their strong inside game with returning All-Conference player Megan Carr, Lourdes Gonzalez, and Savannah Domgaard, with the improving guard play from Savannah Lucero, Sydney Pilling and Paige Farnsworth.

“Our offense was really clicking on Saturday,” said Head Coach Mike Russell. He said that having an inside-outside offense “was definitely the plan, and always has been for our team. We are too talented to be one dimensional. Teams can’t focus all their attention on Carr, because that’ll open up someone else, and vice-a-versa. Teams can’t key on Lucero because Pilling and Farnsworth are out there and then that also loosens up the interior defense.”

The game against CSI was a gritty, tough road victory, marked by timely shooting and stingy defense. Against the Gold Eagles, Lucero led Snow with 17 points, including 5-11 from 3-point range. Gonzalez, Snow’s leading rebounder, pulled down 10 to go along with 11 points.

Against SLCC, Snow went on an offensive tear by throwing up 3-pointer after 3-pointer, eventually doubling the Bruins output with 14 made 3-point shots. Ordinarily, if Lucero goes 4-8 from 3-point range and scores 14 points, it might make her the “player of the game.” But Saturday, Pilling stole the show by going 8-9 from 3, and scoring 25 points. Pilling did not miss a 3-point shot until late in the second half when the game was no longer in doubt.

When asked if he knew what Pilling had had for breakfast (so he could get more), Russell replied, “she told me she has a mango/raspberry smoothie she made herself.” Perhaps Russell should get her to make those for everyone else on the team.

Lucero’s efforts last week led to her being named the SWAC Player of the Week, after averaging 15.5 points, and making nine 3-point buckets. Lucero is currently No. 15 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at .403, making 56-139.

Not all was good news last week, however. Rachel Richards, starting point guard for the Lady Badgers, suffered an ACL/meniscus tear during Thursday’s game against CSI. She is scheduled for surgery on Feb. 8, which should have her ready for next season. Rachel Roberts will see time backing up Pilling at point guard. “We definitely need and expect her to be a major contributor,” said Russell of Roberts. “She’s a very talented player, and I know her best days are ahead of her.”

The Lady Badgers host the Utah State University – Eastern Eagles on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Horne Activity Center.