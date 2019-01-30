Students encouraged to use imaginations in district-wide Innovation Week Feb. 4-8

By Lauren Evans

01-30-2019

The South Sanpete School District is encouraging students to create, learn and share ideas outside of the box at its first annual Innovation Week.

Superintendent Kent Larsen observed similar events in other schools before bringing it to the district technology team.

District technology director Nadean Nielson-DeMill says the purpose of the activity is to show students how technology can be incorporated in whatever project and passion they choose to pursue.

“They don’t necessarily have to create an app to use technology,” she says. “It can be used when writing a song or building something in shop class. Technology is really more for assistance.”

During the week, students will be asked to think of a topic they want to learn more about and create a project to demonstrate what they have discovered.

For the first year of this week-long event, some projects will be guided by teachers and done in teams depending on grade level. Projects in higher grades will be completely solo.

The event will run Monday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 8. The projects will be on display at schools at the end of the week.

Prizes may be given to students and teachers based on creativity.

A flier promoting the week says, “Encourage your students to start exploring. The sky is the limit!”