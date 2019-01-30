Cherry~Larson

Justin and Sharon Cherry, of Ephraim, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Makenna Jenny Cherry to Dallas Brent Larson, son of Devron and Cherish Larson, of Fairview.

They will be married in the Manti Temple on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A reception will be held in their honor that evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Ephraim Co-op, 96 North Main.

Makenna is a 2018 Manti High School graduate and is currently attending Snow College. Dallas is a 2015 North Sanpete High School graduate, served an LDS mission in the Minnesota Minneapolis mission and is currently employed by Power Plus.

They will make their first home in Fairview.