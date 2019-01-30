Rinda LaRane Bjerregaard Arnoldson

Rinda LaRane Bjerregaard Arnoldson passed peacefully on the evening of Jan. 23, 2019 next to her husband of over 72 years.

Her passing was just three days shy of her 89th birthday. LaRane was born in Ephraim, Utah on Jan. 26, 1930 to Gladys and Marlin Bjerregaard. She attended schools in Ephraim including high school classes taught at Snow College. LaRane became the young bride of Elliot J. Arnoldson, a returning World War II veteran on July 16, 1947 and she completed high school in Moroni.

LaRane and Elliot began their lives in a small adobe house north of town where their only daughter, Rinda, began their rather large family. They soon moved to Preston, Idaho where Elliot taught school and finished his bachelor’s degree. While in Preston, they welcomed their first son, Gary, to the family.

After graduation, the farm called them back to Sanpete which seemed to prove a trend: every time they moved, a new child joined the family. Clair was born while Elliot farmed, taught school, and LaRane cared for her growing brood.

The next move took them to Seattle, Washington where Layne was born and the young family thoroughly enjoyed the verdant green forest and abundant sea of Washington. Another move to Milford, Utah must have been a bridge too far because the stay was short but, you guessed it, another son, Earl, was on the way.

Finally, their nomadic lifestyle ended where it began; under the snowcapped mountains of Sanpete County where their final issue, Wesley, joined the family.

A permanent home afforded LaRane the opportunity to excel in nurturing her family and serving her church and community. She was, without doubt, the nucleus of her family and rejoiced in the accomplishments of her 6 children, 20 grandchildren and 37 grandchildren. She never forgot a birthday and her generosity knew no bounds.

LaRane was a teller for First Security Bank where she thoroughly enjoyed her association with colleagues and customers. She was active in civic and church affairs as a humble servant. LaRane found joy and solace in her family and friends, painting, traveling and many outdoor activities. She was principled in her sense of justice and value of education, which will undoubtedly be her lasting legacy.

LaRane will be terribly missed by her husband, Elliot, and her grateful family: daughter Rinda (John), sons Gary (Leslie), Clair (deceased), Layne (Sheri), Earl (Christine), Wesley (Ellen) and daughter-in-law and son-in-law, JoAnn and Allan Nielsen. She is survived by a sister, Eileen, brother, Perry. LaRane is preceded in death by her son, Clair, her parents, brothers Don and Russell, and sister JoAnn.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 W, Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held Feb. 8, in the Moroni Stake Center at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Moroni City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the dedicated professionals at Sanpete Valley Hospital, Country Lane Assisted Living Center, and Justin (mom’s nurse). Their compassionate service to LaRane and her family did not go unnoticed.

