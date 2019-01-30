Jack Dwain Keisel

01-30-2019

Jack Dwain Keisel, 64, of Ephraim, passed away on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant.

Jackie was born Jan. 19, 1955 to Jack Dewey and Thelma Jean Hixon Keisel. He attended schools in Mapleton and Orem before graduating from Manti High School.

Jackie served in the U.S. Navy for two years and worked as a welder and truck driver. The job he enjoyed most was crossing guard for the children in Ephraim. He looked forward to seeing them every day.

Jack served as a dedicated commander of the local unit of the American Legion for two years. It was a position he took very seriously and put his heart into.

Jack’s love of his life was his wife, Dorothy Jean Mecham. They had many adventures in their years together and enjoyed traveling the western states, from Alaska to Arizona. Jackie had a huge heart and an easy, willing smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Stephanie (Eric) Loader, Payson; Tina (Ricky) Covington, American Fork; Toby Keisel, Provo; William Talbot, Provo; stepchildren: Cindy Jackman, Wes Jackman and Lesely Gilson, all of Phoenix, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; sister, Valerie (John) Winward, Kearns and brother, Charles (Shelly) Keisel, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Dorothy.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Ephraim Stake Center, 400 East Center. Friends and family may call prior to services at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.