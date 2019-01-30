Tiffany Frischknecht Sorensen

Tiffany Frischknecht Sorensen, 36, of Manti, passed away on Jan. 21, 2019 in Gunnison. Tiffany was born on June 28, 1982 in Gunnison, to Fred Gene and Shirley Dean Tait Frischknecht.

Tiffany was raised in Manti, graduated from Manti High School and attended Snow College. Tiffany married Dan Sorensen, they later divorced.

She was happy to be a mother and loved her daughter Savanna very much. She worked various retail jobs in Sanpete and was currently working at Alvey Lumber in Manti. Tiffany was a happy person with an infectious laugh. She enjoyed cooking, organizing, camping, fishing, four-wheeling and being in the outdoors. She loved hanging out with her friend and the love of her life, Chris Ivie.

Tiffany was a fast food junky and had her special drink combination at Sip-it. She was a mother figure to her nieces and nephews who all loved her. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ.

Tiffany is survived by her parents, Fred and Shirley Frischknecht, of Manti; daughter, Savanna Sorensen, Manti; siblings: Alyssia (Jason) Stevenson, Manti; Brennen Frischknecht, Goshen, Ohio; Devin (Kristin) Frischknecht, Ephraim; special friend, Chris Ivie, Manti; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by an infant son and grandparents, Ida and Junior Tait and Kay and Jean Frischknecht.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m in the Manti Tabernacle. Interment was in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.